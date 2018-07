The leftist presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C), leaves after voting at an electoral college, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

The leftist presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L), greets supporters accompained by his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Mueller (R) after voting in the presidential and legislative elections, at an electoral college, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Jose Antonio Meade, presidential candidate from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Sunday acknowledged his defeat after knowing the initial results of the elections and wished "the best of success" as president to leftist president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador sealed a comfortable victory over his rivals in the Mexican presidential election, according to exit polls.