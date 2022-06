Leaders of the Mediterranean region and the United Nations Wednesday called on Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports in a bid to free up grain exports and stave off a looming global food crisis.



“The next few weeks will be crucial to resolving the situation,” Italian foreign minister, Luigi di Maio, said at the Ministerial Mediterranean Dialogue on Food Crisis organized by Italy’s foreign ministry and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome. EFE



