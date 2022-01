Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates her win over Harriet Dart of Great Britain in their first round match for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win over Magdalena Frech of Poland in their first round match for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns to Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in their first round match for the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev convincingly beat Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen and the Italian Gianluca Mager in the first round of the Australian Open; while Norway’s Casper Ruud retired before his match against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan due to injury.

No. 2 seed Medvedev beat Laaksonen 6-1, 6-3 and 7-6(3) while No. 5 seed Rublev won 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2. EFE