Royal fans toast the announcement of the birth of baby son to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, outside Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Town crier Tony Appleton announces the birth of baby boy to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to the media after his wife, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby son at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Steve Parsons / PA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex of the UK and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex are about to kiss after exiting St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018 (reissued May 6, 2019). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the United Kingdom's head of state, said on Monday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, then said both parents were absolutely thrilled about the birth of their first-born child and thanked well-wishers for the support they had shown throughout the pregnancy, adding that mother and son were doing incredibly well.

“I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy and mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” the duke said. “It was incredible, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm over the moon,” Harry added.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace, home to Queen Elizabeth II, had announced the birth after initially saying the duchess had gone into labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26 hrs (04.26 GMT),” a palace statement said. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz (3.2 kilograms) and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the statement added.

"The Duchess of Sussex went into labor in the early hours of this morning,” the statement said. “The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side."

Prince Harry said the news was something he wanted to share with everybody and acknowledged that so far no names had yet been chosen for the boy.

“Still thinking about names. The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, so that's the next bit,” he said.

The duke said the royal couple hoped to be able to present their baby to the public within a couple of days.

“I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two day's time, as planned, and as a family to be able to share it with you guys so everyone can see the baby,” he said.

The palace said that the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, was overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild and that she was with the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage, on the queen's Windsor estate, 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of London. “Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well,” the statement added.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace added.

“It's been the most amazing experience, I can never possibly imagine how any woman does what they do. It's beyond comprehension but we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there,” the duke added.

