US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump depart after the First Lady delivered her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) depart after the First Lady delivered her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States First Lady Melania Trump delivered a Tuesday speech in which she addressed the pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and offered comfort to the victims, in contrast to the dominant belligerent discourse during the republican convention.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to all those who have lost a loved one, and my prayers go out to those who are sick and suffering," she said.EFE-EPA

afs/lds