Melbourne became Monday the city in the world to have spent the most days under strict confinement at 246 days, divided into six periods, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s different outbreaks in Australia, a country with a strict policy to stop the virus.
When Melbourne marked 245 quarantine days Sunday, the city surpassed Buenos Aires, with a total of 244 days of isolation during two different periods (between March-November and nine days in May), as the city that accumulated the most days under quarantine, public broadcaster ABC said. EFE