A delivery rider is reflected on a building surface while transiting past Southern Cross Station in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne became Monday the city in the world to have spent the most days under strict confinement at 246 days, divided into six periods, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s different outbreaks in Australia, a country with a strict policy to stop the virus.

When Melbourne marked 245 quarantine days Sunday, the city surpassed Buenos Aires, with a total of 244 days of isolation during two different periods (between March-November and nine days in May), as the city that accumulated the most days under quarantine, public broadcaster ABC said. EFE