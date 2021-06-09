A quiet Federation Square is seen in Melbourne, Australia, 09 June 2021. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

More than 5 million residents in Melbourne, Australia's second most populated city, will emerge at the end of the week from a two-week lockdown imposed due to a Covid-19 outbreak after only one local infection was reported Wednesday.

James Merlino, acting premier of Victoria state, whose capital is Melbourne, said that while the lockdown will be lifted at midnight Thursday, residents will only be allowed to travel within 25 kilometers of their homes unless they're traveling for essential work, education, caregiving or vaccination. EFE