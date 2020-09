A man wrestles with police during an arrest outside of the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man is detained during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A protester holds a placard outside the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities on Sunday extended the lockdown in the city of Melbourne - the second most populated in the country - by two weeks until Sep. 28 as the city continues to battle a second outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, announced that the stage 4 restrictions in the Melbourne metropolitan area, set to expire on 11.59 pm on Sep. 13, were being extended by two weeks. EFE-EPA