Melbourne, which has spent more time than any other city around the world in confinement due to Covid-19, will end the lockdown imposed on it in August on Friday, officials said.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference on Sunday that the state is set to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate among population over 16 years of age before Oct. 22, when a large part of the measures implemented against the latest Covid-19 outbreak will be eased. EFE