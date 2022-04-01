Melissa Lucio, A Hispanic woman sentenced to death in 2008 for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter. EFE/FILE/Cyril Thomas/Tribeca

The case of Melissa Lucio, a Hispanic mother who was sentenced to death for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, has attracted the attention of numerous organizations, experts and legislators who insist she is innocent.

“We have overwhelming evidence that the conviction is based on false testimony, that there was no murder, that Mariah's death was an accident,” Tivon Schardl, one of Melissa’s lawyers, told Efe a month before his client’s execution is scheduled for.

In 2008, Melissa, 53, became the first woman of Hispanic descent in Texas to be sentenced to death.

She was prosecuted for allegedly abusing and beating her daughter, who had a leg deformation, to death.

Melissa’s defendants have argued the child was the victim of an accident when she fell down the stairs in their home in Harlingen, Texas, and died of a craniocerebral contusion two days later.

(...)