People attend a protest against the results of the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus 23 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks on the phone at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, 23 August 2020. EFE/EPA/BELTA / POOL

Two members of the Belarusian opposition committee were detained by police in Mink on Monday, a day after mass anti-Lukashenko protests returned to the streets of the capital.

Private media outlet Belsat named the pair as Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky, who were detained by officers outside a Minsk tractor factory currently involved in a strike as part of the mass protest movement against embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. EFE-EPA

