French President Emmanuel Macron (L) pays respect in front of the flag-drapped coffin during a national ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, on Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French police on motorcycles escort the coffin of the late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame during a funeral procession leaving the Pantheon as part of a national tribute in Paris, France, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Republican Guards (C, L and R) and a cadet (2-L) from the joint-army military school wait under the rain prior to a national ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN

Cadets (Front) from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) and police officers (Rear) gather prior to a national ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN

Police officers wait for the coffin of the late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame during a national tribute to Beltrame in Paris, France, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron pays respect in front of the flag-drapped coffin during a national ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The coffin of a police officer hailed as a hero after he exchanged places with a hostage during a terror attack on a supermarket in the south of France was on Wednesday driven through the streets of Paris for a state funeral attended by the president.

Emmanuel Macron paid tributes to Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed Friday when he swapped positions with a civilian hostage during a terror incident at a supermarket in southern France in which four were killed.

Macron is to award the slain officer with the Legion d'Honneur for his actions, which have earned him a hero status in France.

His coffin was draped in the French tricolor.

Epa images showed people lining the streets of the French capital to bid farewell to the officer.

In honor of Beltrame and the other victims of the attack, flags at the European Commission in Brussels are to wave at half mast throughout the day, said EC chief Claude Juncker.