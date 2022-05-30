The thudding of bombs on the frontlines of eastern Ukraine punctuate the silence in Tsyrkuny, a town on the outskirts of Kharkiv where the scars of Russian occupation are still fresh.
Tsyrkuny resident Olexandr Yena tells Efe that he and two of his neighbors were in the street when the occupying soldiers first entered the town in early March.
The 42-year–old says the commander, a man who went by the name of Sergei, had come from the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway region in the Donbas.
‘Sergei’ asked Yena whether any of the houses in the town were empty. Yena told them that there were still people in all of the properties, despite the fact many were evacuated at the onset of Russia’s invasion.
(...)