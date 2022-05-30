Picture date last 27 May 2022 that shows Ukranian troops patrol the streets of Tsyrkuny, a village close to Kharkiv. EFE/Esteban Biba

Picture date last 27 May 2022 that shows a cat among the boxes of the Russian ammunition in a factory of Tsyrkuny, a village close to Kharkiv. EFE/Esteban Biba

Picture date last 27 May 2022 that shows the smoke of an Ukranian bulding that has been ataced by Russian army in Tsyrkuny, a village close to Kharkiv. EFE/Esteban Biba

Picture date last 27 May 2022 that shows a liberty sculpture without arms in a factory of Tsyrkuny, a village close to Kharkiv. EFE/Esteban Biba

The thudding of bombs on the frontlines of eastern Ukraine punctuate the silence in Tsyrkuny, a town on the outskirts of Kharkiv where the scars of Russian occupation are still fresh.

Tsyrkuny resident Olexandr Yena tells Efe that he and two of his neighbors were in the street when the occupying soldiers first entered the town in early March.

The 42-year–old says the commander, a man who went by the name of Sergei, had come from the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway region in the Donbas.

‘Sergei’ asked Yena whether any of the houses in the town were empty. Yena told them that there were still people in all of the properties, despite the fact many were evacuated at the onset of Russia’s invasion.

(...)