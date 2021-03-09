The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to remove parliamentary immunity from the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region Carles Puigdemont and two political allies, paving the way for the Spanish judiciary to re-issue arrest warrants for their role in an illegal independence referendum.
Lawmakers voted 404 to 248 in favor of the measure to remove the protection afforded to Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, who have said they would appeal the decision at the EU Court of Justice. EFE-EPA
lzu-drs/jt