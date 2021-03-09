Member of European Parliament Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont is interviewed by TV show 'La Faute a l'Europe?' at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 09 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Member of European Parliament Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont looks on at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 09 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Member of European Parliament Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont (R), MEP and Former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati (R) and dismissed Catalan regional Minister of Health Antoni Comin give a press conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 09 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to remove parliamentary immunity from the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region Carles Puigdemont and two political allies, paving the way for the Spanish judiciary to re-issue arrest warrants for their role in an illegal independence referendum.

Lawmakers voted 404 to 248 in favor of the measure to remove the protection afforded to Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, who have said they would appeal the decision at the EU Court of Justice. EFE-EPA

lzu-drs/jt




