Pristina (Serbia), 01/09/2021.- A nurse inside the intensive care unit (ICU) tends to a patient with COVID-19 in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, in Pristina, Kosovo, 01 September 2021. After a rapid increase in the number of newly infected with COVID-19, the Government adopted anti-COVID measures, postponed the beginning of the school year for primary and elementary grades by two weeks, ordered restaurants and bars to close after 09.30pm and imposed a curfew from 10.00pm to 5am. The Council of the European Union has removed the Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia from its epidemiologically safe third countries list after a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections recorded recently in these territories. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

US pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Friday announced a new drug that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by half.

In a statement, the companies said “molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%; 7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died (...) compared with 14.1% of placebo-treated patients.”EFE

