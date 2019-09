German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) talks to staff at the company Webasto during a visit in Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to reporters during a visit to the company Webasto in Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with nurses at the Sino-German Friendship Tongji Hospital during a visit to Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) takes part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the company Webasto next to the CEO Holger Engelmann (L) and an unidentified Chinese official during a visit in Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in front of students of Huazhong University during a visit to Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended multilateralism in global trade before wrapping up her 12th official visit to China on Saturday.

“More than ever we must think and act multilaterally rather than unilaterally, globally rather than nationally, outwardly rather than isolatedly,” Merkel told Chinese students at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.EFE-EPA