German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-L), the Minister of the Interior, Construction and Homeland, Horst Seehofer (L) and the parliamentary group leader of the ruling CDU/CSU faction, Volker Kauder (3-L) take part in a joint meeting of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parties' faction in Berlin, Germany, 25 September 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parliamentary group, Volker Kauder, waits for the start of a CDU/CSU faction meeting in Berlin, Germany, 25 September 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's key ally in parliament lost a crucial vote Tuesday, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction among her conservative parties over the veteran German leader's policy course, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Volker Kauder, Merkel's right hand and parliamentary group leader since November 2005, lost in a secret ballot to Ralph Brinkhaus, who in a surprise move announced his candidacy in recent weeks.

Brinkhaus got 125 votes while Kauder, who had been backed by Merkel, won just 112 votes, according to lawmaker Alexander Dobrindt.

The defeat comes after Merkel had come under extreme pressure in recent days for the handling of the future of a top intelligence official, who had publicly questioned reports about anti-immigrant riots in eastern Germany, the Dow Jones report added.

By Andrea Thomas