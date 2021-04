German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and German Health Minister Jens Spahn wear face masks as they talk during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday defended proposals to grant federal authorities more power to enforce strict health and safety controls, including a curfew, in order to break a third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“The situation is serious, very serious,” Merkel told the Bundestag, the country’s lower house of parliament. “The third wave of the pandemic has the country in its grip.”EFE

