The German chancellor expressed on Saturday her support to the United States, United Kingdom and French joint attack against Syria.
In a statement, the chancellor said that last night's strikes were the Western coalition's response to the alleged chemical attack against civilians in the former rebel-held and now liberated enclave of Duma, in the outskirts of Damascus.
Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed out the coalition's military action was “necessary and appropriate” and supported the coalition countries who she said had “taken responsibility” as permanent UN security council members.
Merkel assured the coalition attack was directed against "Syrian regime military facilities" and its aim was "to curtail the regime's ability to use chemical weapons" and "deter it from further violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention"
Merkel criticized "once again" that Russia had prevented an "independent investigation into the events through its veto in the UN Security Council"
Earlier this week, the chancellor ruled out any German military action