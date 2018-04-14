A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing a British Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado taking off at RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, Apr 14, 2018 to conduct strikes in support of Operations over Syria. EFE-EPA/Cpl L MATTHEWS / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT MOD: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo file made available by the US Navy on Apr 14, 2018, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) firing a standard missile 3 during an exercise at sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct 15, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /US NAVY/MC1 THERON J. GODBOLD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout image made available by the US Department of Defense (DoD) showing a Syria unclassified map indicating areas that were targeted by US, French and British forces on Apr 14, 2018. EFE-.EPA/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a recent press conference at the chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, Apr 13, 2018.EFE-EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The German chancellor expressed on Saturday her support to the United States, United Kingdom and French joint attack against Syria.

In a statement, the chancellor said that last night's strikes were the Western coalition's response to the alleged chemical attack against civilians in the former rebel-held and now liberated enclave of Duma, in the outskirts of Damascus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed out the coalition's military action was “necessary and appropriate” and supported the coalition countries who she said had “taken responsibility” as permanent UN security council members.

Merkel assured the coalition attack was directed against "Syrian regime military facilities" and its aim was "to curtail the regime's ability to use chemical weapons" and "deter it from further violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention"

Merkel criticized "once again" that Russia had prevented an "independent investigation into the events through its veto in the UN Security Council"

Earlier this week, the chancellor ruled out any German military action