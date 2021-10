Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-R) arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 22 October 2021.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

President of the European Council hands over a present to acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. EFE/ Dario Pignatelli

European leaders give acting German Chancellor a standing ovation at what is likely to be her last EU summit.EFE/ Dario Pignatelli

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 22 October 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL

European leaders on Thursday gave a standing ovation to acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at what is likely to be her last European Union summit in Brussels.

Merkel, a leading EU figure, has attended a total of 107 summits in 16 years. EFE

