Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet speaks in front of the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with German Green Party's Co-Chairwoman Annalena Baerbock (R) during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 16 January 2020 (reissued 19 April 2021). EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Co-leaders of Germany's Green party Annalena Baerbock (R) and Robert Habeck (L) attend a press conference after elections in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2021 (reissued 19 April 2021). EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL

The logo of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet speaks in front of the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has ratified its support for centrist Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate in the next general elections, party sources said.

The federal board gave clear backing to Laschet Monday in a video conference convened to decide between him and right-wing Markus Soeder, leader of CDU’s Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) and also aspiring to be the conservative candidate. EFE