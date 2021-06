Reiner Haseloff, prime minister of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) top candidate is seen after casting his ballot during the Saxony-Anhalt state elections at a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A woman casts her ballot during the Saxony-Anhalt state elections at a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Reiner Haseloff (R), prime minister of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) top candidate and his wife Gabriela before casting their ballots during the Saxony-Anhalt state elections at a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The conservative party of German chancellor Angela Merkel and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) are going head-to-head in elections taking place in eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday.

The regional vote is considered a final litmus test before the general election in September. EFE

egw/jt