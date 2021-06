Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet (R) and Saxony-Anhalt State Premier Reiner Haseloff leave after a press conference after board meetings at the CDU headquarters (Konrad-Adenauer-Haus) in Berlin, Germany, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) fought off a challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after winning state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, seen as a litmus test for the country’s general election in September.

Sunday’s win represents a comeback for Merkel’s party and Armin Laschet, the new leader of CDU and candidate for chancellor in the national vote, after its disappointing results during spring state elections.EFE

jpm/mp/jt