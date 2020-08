Merkel warns that pandemic 'will be even harder" in coming months

German chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the unpredictable development of the pandemic has compelled the government to adapt its response and measures accordingly, while also warning the country to continue taking the threat posed by Covid-19 seriously.

Merkel was speaking during her traditional annual press conference after the summer recess, a perdio which has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections. EFE-EPA

