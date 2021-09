Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain reacts after the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Bruges, Belgium, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain warms up before the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Bruges, Belgium, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Global superstar Lionel Messi has proved to be a gold mine for Paris Saint-Germain just a month after joining the Ligue 1 team.

Messi is set to earn 80 million euros in salary and expenses this year but sport business experts consulted by Efe said this sum "is in the process of being amortized." EFE

atc/ta/jt