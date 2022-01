Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge in Paris, France, 07 December 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Ian Langsdon

Lionel Messi is among four Paris Saint-Germain players who have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unavailable for the French Cup match against Vannes, the club confirmed Sunday.

The other positive cases among PSG ranks include Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala, the club added in a statement. EFE

