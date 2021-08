A tearful Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday that he will leave FC Barcelona after 21 years at the club.

At a press conference attended by his wife, three children and his teammates, many of whom were also in tears, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner bade farewell to the club that he has played for since the age of 13.

“This is very difficult for me. After so many years, being here my entire life, I'm not ready for this,” Messi said. EFE