L(FILE) -Lionel Messi of Barcelona reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Manu Fernandez / POOL

Messi heading for exit after failing to report for pre-season tests

Lionel Messi, who last week informed Barcelona of his intention to exercise a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club, did not attend pre-season medical tests on Sunday.

The first team is due back to attend the first training session of the new season on Monday. EFE-EPA

sej/ks