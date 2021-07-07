Lionel Messi of Argentina prepares to defend a free kick today against Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Rodrigo De Paul from Argentina disputes the ball today with William Tesillo from Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates a goal today against Colombia, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 06 July 2021. EFE/Joedson Alves

Argentina will play the Copa America final against Brazil 14 years after the fixture they lost in 2007 at the José Encarnación Romero Stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

After a suffered Tuesday victory over Colombia in a penalty shoot-out following a draw 1-1 in regulation time, Brazilians and Argentines will once again fight for the title Saturday at the Maracana Stadium.

Argentina went ahead at the Mane Garrincha stadium through Lautaro Martínez in the seventh minute but Luis Díaz equalized shortly after the hour mark.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the defining figure, saving three spot kicks. Argentina, who beat Colombia 3-2, has not won an official title for 28 years. The team has 14 Copa America titles and has been a runner-up another 14 times.

The last time the Albiceleste won the cup was in 1993 in Ecuador. Since, it has reached four more finals in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016.

Lionel Messi will play his seventh final with Argentina, the fifth with the senior team, but so far he has only been victorious at the 2008 Olympics and the 2005 Under-20s World Cup in the Netherlands.

