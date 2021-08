Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (C) reacts after the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A total audience of over 6.7 million spectators in Spain tuned in to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Paris-Saint Germain, the largest-ever Spanish audience for a Ligue 1 match, media company Kosmos said Monday.

Messi came on not long after the hour mark in Sunday’s match as Neymar Jr. made way for the Argentine. PSG went on to beat home team Reims 0-2 thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe. EFE

jt/ks