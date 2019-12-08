Argentinean legend Lionel Messi scored a hat trick on Saturday and led the new attacking trio of FC Barcelona along with Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez - who scored a goal each - as the Catalan club registered an emphatic 5-2 victory over Mallorca to maintain their lead in the La Liga table.
In their best performance of this season, Barcelona played in sync as a team - with Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong also impressing - and dominated Mallorca, which has now lost all of their seven away games so far. EFE-EPA