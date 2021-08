Paris (France), 11/08/2021.- Argentinian striker Lionel Messi during his press conference as part of his official presentation at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, 11 August 2021. Messi arrived in Paris on 09 August and signed a contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris (France), 11/08/2021.- PSG fans gather await the official presentation of Argentinian striker Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, 11 August 2021. Messi arrived in Paris on 09 August and signed a contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lionel Messi said Wednesday that he is delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and thanked the commitment of PSG to sign him after "a hard exit" from Barcelona.

Messi confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving the Catalans after 21 years at the club, and on Tuesday signed a two-year deal with the French side.

"I am very happy, you all know of my departure from Barcelona, where it was very hard,” Messi told a press conference at Parc des Princes for his official unveiling. EFE