Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi warms up for the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille OSC (LOSC) in Paris, France, 29 October 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/YOAN VALAT

Argentine star Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Leipzig due to muscle discomfort.

Announcing the squad for Wednesday’s away game against the German club, PSG said that Messi was struggling with a left hamstring and knee issues.

The Argentine was taken off at half-time during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on Friday, which the Parisian side went on to win 2-1.

French star Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, returned to the roster, having missed the Lille game due to an ENT infection.

(...)