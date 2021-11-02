Argentine star Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Leipzig due to muscle discomfort.
Announcing the squad for Wednesday’s away game against the German club, PSG said that Messi was struggling with a left hamstring and knee issues.
The Argentine was taken off at half-time during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on Friday, which the Parisian side went on to win 2-1.
French star Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, returned to the roster, having missed the Lille game due to an ENT infection.
(...)