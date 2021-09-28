Photo courtesy of the Met Opera showing a scene from the play "Fire Shut Up In My Bones", an adaptation of the harsh autobiography of New York Times columnist Charles Blow, which recounts the difficulties a young black man goes through in a town rural Louisiana in a life marked by violence and sexual abuse. EFE/Met Opera

Photo courtesy of the Met Opera showing a scene from the play "Fire Shut Up In My Bones", an adaptation of the harsh autobiography of New York Times columnist Charles Blow, which recounts the difficulties a young black man goes through in a town rural Louisiana in a life marked by violence and sexual abuse. EFE/Met Opera

Nearly 140 years after it was founded, the Metropolitan Opera reopened Monday with the performance of an opera by a black composer for the first time, an attempt by the renowned institution to move away from its elitist and outdated image and join efforts by the American art world to open doors to greater diversity.

The excitement of the historic moment on the reopening of the Met Opera following a-year-and-a-half of pandemic-induced closure was palpable as endless lines of beautifully dressed New Yorkers waited impatiently outside the doors of the opera house, vaccination card in hand and the mandatory masks ready. EFE