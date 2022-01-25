Dominic Cummings, the former Chief Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs his home in north London, Britain, 25 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

London’s Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday said it would investigate “a number of events” that took place in Downing Street and other government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns in the United Kingdom in 2020 and 2021.

The announcement heaps extra pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson, who has found himself at the heart of the so-called partygate scandal amid allegations in the media that Downing Street and government staff broke Covid-19 rules on several occasions to host parties and social gatherings. EFE

prc/jt