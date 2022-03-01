Manila and other parts of the country entered a "new normal" on Tuesday after the authorities relaxed Covid-19 measures in the Philippine capital after almost two years of restrictions.

Metro Manila, along with 38 other areas throughout the country, are now under the least restrictive measures – alert level 1 – since the start of the pandemic.

The metropolis, with a population of some 13.5 million people, was severely hit by Covid-19 and the authorities enforced one of the longest and most severe lockdowns in the world, as well as the closure of schools for more than one academic year.

(...)