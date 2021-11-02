Thousands of Mexican families visited the country's cemeteries Monday to decorate the graves of their loved ones and await the arrival of their souls on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, disrupted last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many families were at the Dolores cemetery, one of the most famous in Mexico City, to tidy up and decorate the graves.
"We visit them because (...) there is a belief that they come down to visit us and we receive them. We give them what they liked to eat or do. My father smoked and we lit a cigar for him," Alejandra Corona, who went to the cemetery with her siblings, told EFE.
