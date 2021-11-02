Relatives of the deceased come today to put flowers and candles in the municipal cemetery of Tzintzuntzan, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico 1 November 2021. Thousands of Mexican families came to the country's cemeteries this Monday to decorate the graves and wait for the arrival of the souls of their deceased on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, a tradition interrupted last year by the closure of the pantheons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE/Alex Cruz

Women characterized as catrinas demonstrate against femicides, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 November 2021. Around fifty women wearing catrina makeup, the folkloric representation of death in Mexico, walked this Monday through the center of the capital on the Day of the Dead to demand justice for the women murdered in the country and placed a huge offering to remember them . EFE/ Madla Hartz

Thousands of Mexican families visited the country's cemeteries Monday to decorate the graves of their loved ones and await the arrival of their souls on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, disrupted last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many families were at the Dolores cemetery, one of the most famous in Mexico City, to tidy up and decorate the graves.

"We visit them because (...) there is a belief that they come down to visit us and we receive them. We give them what they liked to eat or do. My father smoked and we lit a cigar for him," Alejandra Corona, who went to the cemetery with her siblings, told EFE.

