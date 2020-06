Hundreds of demonstrators march through down town Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, 06 June 2020, on the third day of protests in Mexico over the death of Giovanni López at the hands of the police. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A woman wears a mask as she participates in a march through down town Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, 06 June 2020 on the third day of protests in Mexico over the death Giovanni López at the hands of the police. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

The governor of the western Mexican state of Jalisco has apologized for police abuses amid continued protests sparked by the death of a man in police custody.

Enrique Alfaro released a video on Saturday in which he said he was appalled by the police beating protesters in the state capital of Guadalajara during the demonstrations against the alleged May 4 killing of 31-year-old Giovanni Lopez. EFE-EPA