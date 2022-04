A handout photograph made available by the Chamber of Deputies shows an ordinary session held in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Chamber of Deputies /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photograph made available by the Chamber of Deputies shows an ordinary session held in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Chamber of Deputies /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photograph made available by the Chamber of Deputies shows an ordinary session held in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Chamber of Deputies /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Mexican lawmakers rejected Sunday the contentious electricity reform proposed by the country's president as it failed to secure the two-thirds votes needed for its approval.

The reform championed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sought to give greater power to the state-owned utility, Federal Electricity Commission, and would have limited the private sector’s participation in power generation to 46 percent. EFE