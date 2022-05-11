Thousands of women walked Tuesday in Mexico City, where Mother's Day is celebrated on this date, to demand that Mexican authorities expand efforts to search for and prevent disappearances, at a time when the country approaches 100,000 people gone missing.
"May 10 is a very important day for us, we have nothing to celebrate, it's a day to demand," Mirna Medina Quinones, founder of the group Las Rastreadores de El Fuerte and protagonist of the documentary "Te nombre en silencio," which premieres Thursday in Mexico. EFE