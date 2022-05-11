Mothers and relatives of the disappeared protest today, in front of the facilities of the State Hospital for Women, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico 10 May 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

Thousands of women walked Tuesday in Mexico City, where Mother's Day is celebrated on this date, to demand that Mexican authorities expand efforts to search for and prevent disappearances, at a time when the country approaches 100,000 people gone missing.

"May 10 is a very important day for us, we have nothing to celebrate, it's a day to demand," Mirna Medina Quinones, founder of the group Las Rastreadores de El Fuerte and protagonist of the documentary "Te nombre en silencio," which premieres Thursday in Mexico. EFE