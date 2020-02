The plane of the President of Mexico lands at the military base of Catam in Bogota, Colombia, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The auction for Mexico’s luxury presidential plane will be another multi-million dollar lottery, money-wise, but without the long-awaited dream of taking home Latin America’s most emblematic aircraft, which has caused mixed feelings among Mexicans.

After days of "analysis, reflections and consultations,” Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador announced Friday his decision to raffle the plane, which will be monetized to be distributed among 100 potential winners on Sept. 15. EFE-EPA