Queretaro fans go with their mascot to a game of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League of Mexican soccer, today at the La Corregidora stadium, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico 19 October 2021. EFE/Sergio Adrian Angeles

Mexican stadium, first in the world with ‘pet-friendly’ space

Mexican stadium La Corregidora, in the city of Queretaro, prides itself since Tuesday on being the world’s first soccer arena with a "pet-friendly" space.

In the stalls area, located in the lower part of the structure, Queretaro prepared a space with 16 places for fans who attended with their dogs to watch the Apertura tournament match Gallos Blancos won 2-1 at Monterrey.

In the area, windows were established that reduced noise for pets.

Each space was equipped with “boxes” for up to four people and two medium-sized pets. The “pet friendly” area has resting pens to keep animals safe while owners shop or go to the bathroom.

(...)