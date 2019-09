Women of various feminist groups protest during the march called #TerremotoFeminista to demand from authorities the cease of gender violence that has claimed the lives of 563 women in less than a year on Sept. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Hundreds of women marched Thursday on Mexico City’s streets calling for an end to sexual violence, coinciding with the anniversary of earthquakes that struck on Sept. 19, 1985 and 2017.

The "Feminist Earthquake" march, which began at the central Monument to the Revolution, was named after the victims of sexual violence and those affected by the two earthquakes – during which the Mexican capital was among the cities that suffered the most damages.