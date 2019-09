Women participate in a protest in favor of the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Following the recent decriminalization of abortion in Oaxaca – the second Mexican jurisdiction to do so after the capital – thousands of Mexican women marched on Saturday in different cities around the country to demand that the right to terminate pregnancy be recognized throughout Mexico.

The women marched through the heart of Mexico City sporting the green scarves that have become the symbol of the abortion rights movement. EFE-EPA