Representatives of the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) welcome Members of the 421 Squadron of Zapatistas arriving from Europe to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 11 September 2021. EFE / Carlos Ramírez

Representatives of the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) welcome Members of the 421 Squadron of Zapatistas arriving from Europe to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 11 September 2021. EFE / Carlos Ramírez

Representatives of the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) welcome Members of the 421 Squadron of Zapatistas arriving from Europe to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 11 September 2021. EFE / Carlos Ramírez

Squadron 421, a group of indigenous Zapatista Mexicans, returned to the country Saturday after four months in Europe spreading their message about fighting inequality.

The members of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation arrived at the Mexico City International Airport where they did not give statements to the media but were greeted by representatives of the National Indigenous Congress and the Indigenous Government Council. EFE