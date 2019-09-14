Eager to protect the environment, artisans in this town in the southern state of Oaxaca are making drinking straws from river reed as a growing number of Mexican jurisdictions crack down on single-use plastic.

At the Chika Tiki workshop in Santa Cruz Papalutla, 35 km (22 mi) from Oaxaca city, eight people skilled in the traditional craft of making items such as baskets, flutes and frames from the tall river reed known here as carrizo are using those skills to extract, clean and shape the reed's natural tubing into drinking straws.