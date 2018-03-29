The head of the office of the federal prosecutor for crimes against the freedom of expression, Ricardo Sanchez (R) and Tamaulipas state Attorney General Irving Barrios, during a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

View of a screen with an image of the 6 people arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, at a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.

Two of those in custody are charged with direct involvement in the killing of Carlos Dominguez, Tamaulipas state Attorney General Irving Barrios told a press conference.

The other four suspects played a part in planning the crime, he said.

Dominguez, a columnist who wrote mainly about politics, died Jan. 13 after being stabbed more than 20 times.

The head of the office of the federal prosecutor for crimes against the freedom of expression, Ricardo Sanchez, said that investigators have operated from the start on the assumption the murder was related to Dominguez's journalistic work.

Part of the probe has involved the analysis of more than 100 columns Dominguez published in the year leading up to his death, Sanchez said.

The victim's son, also named Carlos Dominguez, said Wednesday in an interview with Radio Formula that authorities told him at least two of the people implicated in the crime are themselves journalists, including a nephew of former Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carlos Cantu.

The younger Dominguez said that his father had "many enemies" among "pseudo-journalists": reporters on the payroll of politicians, adding that his father's murder was the work of "citizens who believed they had power."

"They are no more than poor devils and they are going to pay, and they are starting to pay, for what they did to a good journalist," Carlos Dominguez Jr. said.

Tamaulipas authorities posted a reward of 2 million pesos ($110,000) for information leading to the perpetrators of the murder.

Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders describes Mexico as the world's most dangerous country for journalists.

Twelve journalists were slain in the Aztec nation last year, the same number as in war-torn Syria.