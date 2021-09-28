A picture taken from ceramic pieces from the Olmec (L), Gulf (c) and Mayan (R) cultures, in the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated at the Museum of Anthropology and History, today, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2021. EFE/ Jose Mendez

A picture taken from the work "Sculpture of an elite youth", belonging to the Huasteca culture, during the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated at the Museum of Anthropology and History, today, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2021. EFE/ Jose Mendez

A picture taken from ceramic pieces of the Olmec culture, in the exhibition "The greatness of Mexico" inaugurated at the Museum of Anthropology and History, today, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2021. EFE/ Jose Mendez

Mexico’s government inaugurated Monday an exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology on the "greatness of Mexico" with archaeological pieces and codices returned to the country from other nations seeking to revalue prehispanic culture.

"Today is a very special day, today we commemorate 200 years of our independence, today Sep. 27. It will be a day of commemorations, of exhibitions on the greatness of Mexico," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during his press conference at the National Palace. EFE