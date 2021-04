Hundreds of people gather outside the headquarters of the Senate of the Republic, to celebrate the International Marijuana Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 April 2021. EFE / Jose Mendez

Hundreds of people gather outside the headquarters of the Senate of the Republic, to celebrate the International Marijuana Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 April 2021. EFE / Jose Mendez

A man smokes together with hundreds of people who gather outside the headquarters of the Senate of the Republic, to celebrate the International Marijuana Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 April 2021. EFE / Jose Mendez

Mexico City celebrated marijuana day Tuesday with mass gatherings, asking that the regularization law being drafted in the country meet consumer needs.

"Today is important because to start with, it is a special day, but there is nothing to celebrate, we are in mourning, sad and angry. It is legislation that is badly made and also was going to be approved but they stopped and asked for an extension," Francisco Lopez, spokesman for Plantón 420, from the Mexican Senate, told EFE. EFE