Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (left) gives a press conference on Oct. 18, 2019, in the southern city of Oaxaca. He said Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was released from custody for public safety reasons shortly after being detained on Oct. 18 in the western city of Culiacan. EPA-EFE/Daniel Ricardez

A handout photo made available by El Debate de Sinaloa shows civilians seeking shelter during clashes between armed groups and federal forces, in Culiacan, Mexico, 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUIS GERARDO MAGANA / EL DEBATE DE HANDOUT

Mexico's president said Friday a decision was made to release a son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman from custody to avoid putting people's lives in danger.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was briefly held by security forces on Thursday in the western city of Culiacan by a commando of soldiers and National Guard personnel before being set free by order of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's security Cabinet.